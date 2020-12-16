STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Agitation is limited to one state, there will be an early solution': Tomar on farmers' stir

The minister noted that while there is an agitation going on on one side, there are also lakhs of farmers coming in support of these laws.

Published: 16th December 2020 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar addresses the media in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar addresses the media in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi borders is an "exception" and "limited to one state", Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Wednesday and hoped for an early solution as the government is in talks with farmer unions.

"There is an atmosphere of enthusiasm in the country because of the recent reforms in the farm sector," he said while referring to the enactment of three new legislations.

"The ongoing protest is an exception and the agitation is limited to one state. We are holding discussions and talks. I believe there will be an early solution," Tomar said at a virtual conference organised by industry body Assocham.

The minister noted that while there is an agitation going on on one side, there are also lakhs of farmers coming in support of these laws.

Tomar highlighted the measures taken by the central government in the last six years to boost farmers' income and make agriculture sector profitable.

Thousands of farmers, particularly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting for more than two weeks against the three farm laws, saying the new legislation will lead to the dismantling of the MSP (Minimum Support Price) and mandi systems and leave them at the mercy of corporates.

Tomar, who is leading the negotiation with about 40 farmer unions along with Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, said the government has taken various initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic for the growth of farm sector, including a Rs 1,00,000 crore fund for creating farm-level infrastructure and setting up of 10,000 FPOs (Farmer Producer Organisations)..

These budgetary provisions in agriculture and allied sector will strengthen the rural economy and make farming activities profitable, he said.

As the standoff continues between the government and groups of protesting farmers over the three farm laws, Tomar had on Tuesday said the Acts have been welcomed in various states and that the Centre was willing to continue its talks with "genuine farm unions" to find a solution with an open mind.

The MSP at which the government commits to procure the produce from farmers is an administrative decision and it "will continue as it is", the minister had said.

Earlier this week, Tomar told PTI that the next round of meeting will definitely happen to engage with farmers.

The farmer leaders have to "decide and convey" when they are ready for the next meeting, he added.

In its proposal to farmers last week, the Centre said it will give a written assurance that the MSP system will remain and also redress their other key concerns.

The unions, however, are demanding complete roll back of the central laws and have threatened to intensify their agitation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farm Laws farmers protest Narendra Singh Tomar
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp