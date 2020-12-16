Arunachal Pradesh Police 'completely Covid-free' now, says top official

By PTI

ITANAGAR: All personnel of Arunachal Pradesh Police who had tested positive for COVID-19, have completely recovered now, a top official has said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Madhur Verma said 883 personnel of the department are now free from the disease.

"It is a matter of extreme joy for all of us today as Arunachal Pradesh Police has become CovidFree.

Our last active case has also turned Covid negative. Our alertness and all Covid related precautions will still continue," Verma said in a tweet.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also congratulated the department for its success in containing the spread of the virus.

Taking to Twitter, Khandu said, "Arunachal Pradesh Police is now COVID-19 free with 100 per cent recovery. Congratulations to Arunachal Police for the success story. In the coming days, we hope Arunachal Pradesh will be 100 per cent COVIDFree," he added.

At present, the state has 234 active cases, while 16,264 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 55.