Congress demands account of foreign donations received by PM CARES Fund

Published: 16th December 2020 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 10:25 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress hit out at the government over the PM CARES Fund on Wednesday and demanded an account of the foreign donations received by it.

Chief spokesperson of the opposition party Randeep Surjewala demanded probity, saying the fund be made accountable and the details of the money received by it be made public.

"The intriguing case of 'foreign donations', including from China, Pakistan and Qatar to #PMCaresFund! "Questions to PM - Why did Indian Embassies publicise and receive donation to PM Cares Fund? Why was the Fund advertised on banned Chinese apps?" he asked in a series of tweets.

Surjewala also sought to know how much money was received by the fund from Pakistan and Qatar and who donated that money.

"How many thousand CR were received in Fund from 27 foreign countries?" he asked.

"Why were the 27 Indian Embassies advertising the Fund through 'Closed Channels, not in Public Domain', when Fund is not a 'Public Authority' within RTI?" he asked.

The Congress leader also sought to know why the fund has been exempted from a preview of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) by the government.

"Isn't it the only exception in India for a charitable trust? Why this Special treatment? "Why is the Fund then not a 'Public Authority'? Why is Fund not audited by CAG or GOI and report made public as substantial foreign donations were received?" he asked.

