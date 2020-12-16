STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Court pulls up cops in Uttar Pradesh over interfaith couple case

The court, while allowing the woman to go to her in-laws’ house, had pulled up the police officials for arresting her husband.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Nealry ten days after a pregnant woman, Pinki, 22, was sent to a shelter home and her husband and brother-in-law were arrested in Moradabad allegedly on the basis of a complaint of Bajrang Dal activists claiming that her marriage was a case of ‘love-jihad’, the woman was sent back to her in-laws’ place on Tuesday based on a local court order.

Meanwhile,  a video of the woman, doing rounds on social media on Tuesday, showed her demanding the release of her husband, Rashid, and her brother-in-law Salim.

She was seen claiming that she had agreed to marry Rashid and converted to Islam according to her own free will and that there was no coercion.

Moreover, in the video clip, Pinki is also seen claiming that she had suffered a miscarriage. Pointing the finger of suspicion at the doctor who was attending to her at the district hospital, Pinki claimed that she was administered some injections after which her condition deteriorated and she suffered the miscarriage. However, the hospital has denied the allegation.

The court, while allowing the woman to go to her in-laws’ house, had pulled up the police officials for arresting her husband.

“Certain evidence in favour of the accused has come to our notice. That will be taken into account,” said Addl SP (rural) Vidyasagar Mishra.

For representational purposes
