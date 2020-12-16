STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dalit man shot dead, four others injured in clash between two groups in UP

Clash broke out between people of the Thakur and Dalit communities over a land dispute in Kasari village which comes under the jurisdiction of Jalalabad police station.

Published: 16th December 2020 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 07:14 PM

gun, firing

For representational purposes

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: A Dalit man was shot dead while four others, including three women, got seriously injured in a clash between two groups over a land dispute in a village here on Wednesday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Nipun Agarwal said a clash broke out between people of the Thakur and Dalit communities over a land dispute in Kasari village which comes under the jurisdiction of Jalalabad police station on Tuedsay evening.

The matter was resolved between the two sides at that time, but on Wednesday morning, three members of Thakur community opened fire at 35-year-old Durgpal, killing him on the spot, the SP said, adding that four others, including three women, were seriously injured.

Agarwal said a police force has been deployed in the village and two people -- Devendra Singh and Abhishek Singh -- have been arrested in connection with the incident, while efforts are underway to nab the third accused -- Sonu.

Durgpal's body has been sent for postmortem, the SP added.

