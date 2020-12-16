STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Discussed farmers' protests with Jaishankar: British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab

Protests were held outside the Indian High Commission in London in support of the agitating farmers who have been demanding repeal of the newly enacted farm laws.

Published: 16th December 2020 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (L) and Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar arrive to make joint press statements after their meeting in New Delhi.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (L) and Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar arrive to make joint press statements after their meeting in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab discussed the ongoing farmers’ protests at Delhi’s borders with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during their interaction on Wednesday.

India had a vibrant heritage of peaceful protests, and the UK respects it, he told the media after the meeting. 

“I discussed the situation with foreign minister Jaishankar and obviously, we respect the fact that the reforms going through your system here are domestic reforms,” Raab told reporters.

“Of course, they have elicited the protests that you refer to, and your politics – in some sense – because of the Indian diaspora in Britain, is our politics. But I think, India, as well as having a market-driven economy, also has a vibrant heritage of peaceful protests and vigorous debate, and we watch that with interest and we respect it.”

Earlier, British MPs, including those of Indian origin, had raised the issue of farmers' protest in the UK parliament. Thirty-six British MPs had also written to Raab to raise the issue of protests with the Indian government during his three-day tour to the country.

ALSO READ: Farm Acts already national laws; States need not notify separately: Experts

Raab also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday during which they discussed the potential of the relationship between India and UK in a post-COVID and post-Brexit era.

“The UK is committed to building a closer relationship with India. I met @narendramodi today to discuss our joint vision, a 10-year roadmap to create jobs for Britons and Indians, defined our security and work together as a force for good in the Indo-Pacific,” Raab tweeted. Experts from both countries will join forces through a new virtual hub to deliver vaccines, he added.

‘SC’s panel proposal is moral victory’ 

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee said that the Supreme Court proposal asking the government to form a committee and include representatives of both the Centre and the farmer unions, is a “moral victory” for the agitating farmers, adding that the agitation will continue till the three farm laws are repealed.

It criticised PM Narendra Modi for claiming that farmers were being fooled by the opposition, saying it is “he who is fooling them”.

ALSO READ: Chapatti makers, washing machines and solar panels: Technology powering farmers' protest at Delhi's Singhu border

V-P hopes reasonable solution to issues

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu expressed hope that an “early and reasonable solution” will be found on the issues raised by the agitating farmers.

At an awards ceremony jointly organised by the Rythu Nestham and Muppavarapu Foundation in Hyderabad, Naidu referred to the media reports on the demands of the agitating farmers and the response of the representatives of the Central government, and added that he saw a possibility of a certain meeting ground.

‘Modi Govt has Crossed Limits Of brutality’

The Congress attacked the government after a Sikh preacher, who was supporting the farmers’ stir against the farm laws, allegedly committed suicide near the Singhu border.

ALSO READ: Farmers' protest: SC expresses displeasure over repeated requests for allowing Salve to argue

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Modi government should quit its “stubbornness” and withdraw the laws. “Many farmers have sacrificed their lives.

The brutality of the Modi government has crossed all limits. Quit stubbornness and immediately withdraw the anti-agricultural law,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dominic Raab S Jaishankar Delhi Chalo Delhi Chalo March Delhi Chalo Protest Farmers Protest Farm Laws Farm Laws 2020 Agri Laws Agri Laws 2020
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp