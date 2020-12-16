STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Govt denying farmers their due': Sikh priest shoots self dead at Singhu border

His followers have reportedly said that he sacrificed himself for the farmers and now PM Narendra Modi should listen to them. 

Published: 16th December 2020 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 01:39 AM   |  A+A-

Protesting farmers at Sindhu border in Delhi Tuesday (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A 65-year-old Sikh priest shot himself dead at Singhu border on Wednesday evening in solidarity with the farmers' protest.

Sources said that Singh, who hailed from Singhra village in Nissing area of the Karnal district of Haryana, shot himself with a licensed gun. He was working as a priest at the Gurdwara Sahib Nanaksar in his village and had a large number of followers. 

He was rushed to a private hospital in Panipat where the doctors declared him brought dead. It is learnt that his followers refused to get his post-mortem done.

He left behind a suicide note in Punjabi in which he wrote that he took the extreme step as he could no longer see the farmers struggling. "I have been seeing the plight of the farmers who are on the roads fighting for their rights. I am disheartened to see that the government is not giving them their
due. It is a sin to oppress. Nobody did anything against the oppression and for the rights of the farmers. These acts are a voice against oppression. Many even returned their awards," read the note.

He was a former office-bearer in Haryana SGPC.

His body is being taken to the gurdwara in the village where his followers have gathered. They have reportedly said that he sacrificed himself for the farmers and now PM Narendra Modi should listen to them. 

A large contingent of police has been deployed outside the gurdwara to thwart any untoward incident.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmers protest Sikh priest suicide Sikh priest death self Sindhu border
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp