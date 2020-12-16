'Govt denying farmers their due': Sikh priest shoots self dead at Singhu border

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A 65-year-old Sikh priest shot himself dead at Singhu border on Wednesday evening in solidarity with the farmers' protest.

Sources said that Singh, who hailed from Singhra village in Nissing area of the Karnal district of Haryana, shot himself with a licensed gun. He was working as a priest at the Gurdwara Sahib Nanaksar in his village and had a large number of followers.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Panipat where the doctors declared him brought dead. It is learnt that his followers refused to get his post-mortem done.

He left behind a suicide note in Punjabi in which he wrote that he took the extreme step as he could no longer see the farmers struggling. "I have been seeing the plight of the farmers who are on the roads fighting for their rights. I am disheartened to see that the government is not giving them their

due. It is a sin to oppress. Nobody did anything against the oppression and for the rights of the farmers. These acts are a voice against oppression. Many even returned their awards," read the note.

He was a former office-bearer in Haryana SGPC.

His body is being taken to the gurdwara in the village where his followers have gathered. They have reportedly said that he sacrificed himself for the farmers and now PM Narendra Modi should listen to them.

A large contingent of police has been deployed outside the gurdwara to thwart any untoward incident.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)