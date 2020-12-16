JEE (Main) registration begins, to be held four times

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) will be held four times next year, the National Testing Agency confirmed in the examination brochure released on Tuesday.

The registration for the test also began. The brochure said the examination will be held in multiple sessions — February, March, April and May.

“This is being done to ensure the JEE (Main) 2021 does not interfere with Board exams, which may be held at different times across states and UTs,” the agency said.

The first session will take place from February 22 to 25. Admit cards will be released in the first week of February.

The schedule for downloading the admit cards for subsequent sessions will be announced on the NTA website.

Education minister Ramesh Pokhariyal had last week said while the syllabus will remain the same, students may get a choice to answer 75 questions — 25 each in Physics, Chemistry and Maths — out of 90 questions, 30 in each subject.