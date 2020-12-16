STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

JEE-Mains to be held four times a year starting 2021, first round in February

The first edition of the Joint Entrance Examination-Mains (JEE-Mains) will be held from February 23 to 26, followed by rounds in March, April and May.

Published: 16th December 2020 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The JEE-Mains for admission to engineering colleges will be held four times a year starting 2021 to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Wednesday.

The first edition of the Joint Entrance Examination-Mains (JEE-Mains) will be held from February 23 to 26, followed by rounds in March, April and May.

"We have examined the suggestions received from students and various quarters, and it has been decided that JEE-Mains will be held in four sessions in February, March, April and May," Nishank said.

The first session will be held from February 23 to 26 and the results will be declared within five days from the last date of exams, he said.

"The move will ensure that students do not miss out on opportunities due to clash of exams or due to the COVID-19 situation at present," the minister said.

Nishank also said that students will be given a choice to answer 75 questions -- 25 each in physics, chemistry and mathematics -- out of 90 in the JEE-Mains paper.

In the exam paper of 90 questions, 30 questions each will be from physics, chemistry and mathematics, he said.

The minister informed that a candidate need not appear in all the four sessions.

"However, if a candidate appears in more than one session then his or her best of scores in 2021 will be considered for preparation of merit list or ranking.

The question paper will contain 90 questions, in which the candidate will have to attempt a total of 75 questions.

In the new paper pattern, there will be no negative marking in the 15 alternative questions," Nishank said.

"The candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90, or 25 questions out of 30 in each section of chemistry, physics and maths," he said.

Enumerating the benefits to students due to this decision, the minister said that conducting JEE-Mains in four sessions will give multiple opportunities to candidates to improve their scores in the examination if they are not able to give their best in one attempt.

"In case a candidate has board examination in a particular month, or is unable to appear due to COVID-19, the candidate can choose a different month to take the JEE," he said.

The minister also said that drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP), for the first time ever JEE Mains-2021 will be conducted in 13 languages- Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu , Hindi, English and Gujarati.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of COVID-19 and partially reopened in some states from October 15.

However, a few states decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in coronavirus cases.

The board exams that were being conducted in March had to be postponed mid-way.

The exams were later cancelled, and the results were announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

There has been no final decision on the dates Competitive exams like the JEE and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) were also postponed twice this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been demands for postponement of board exams to May in view of the continued closure of schools and teaching-learning activities being completely online.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JEE-Mains Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Joint Entrance Examination
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp