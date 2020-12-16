STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

JSPL aims to cut debt, bets big on infrastructure to boost sales

JSPL makes 1,080 HH grade rails for several metro projects in India, which includes the Kolkata Metro Rail Project as well as the Pune Metro.

Published: 16th December 2020 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

JSPL Managing Director VR Sharma

JSPL Managing Director VR Sharma

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) aims to prune its debt over the next two years and is banking on India’s infrastructure drive to power sales.

“We aim to cut our debt from Rs 34,000 crore at the beginning of this financial year by about Rs 5,000 crore in this fiscal and bring it down to Rs 15,000 crore by 2022-23,” JSPL Managing Director VR Sharma told this publication in an interview.

“We are also aiming that our sales turnover would rise to Rs 50,000 crore by then and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rise to Rs 15,000 crore,”  he added.

JSPL had a gross revenue of Rs 40,744 crore for the year ended march 2020, and a EBITDA of Rs 7,854 crore and a net loss of Rs 399 crore.

The steel and power major believes that India’s rush to complete infrastructure projects will power future growth and is also driving up steel prices.

“Infrastructure projects initiated by the government is driving growth … steel prices are going up. Demand outstrips supply at present,” he added.

Indian steel spreads have risen by about 25 per cent in Q3FY21 and are at a three-year high,” as per a report by brokerage firm Motilal Oswal. Sharma pointed out that the ‘Atmanirbhar’ policy was also helping drive sales.

“We make heat hardened rails used by metro railway projects. Earlier they were being imported. However, now thanks to Atmanirbhar Bharat, domestic makers of these rails are getting the orders,” the MD said.

JSPL makes 1,080 HH grade rails for several metro projects in India, which includes the Kolkata Metro Rail Project as well as the Pune Metro.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jindal Steel and Power Limited JSPL
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp