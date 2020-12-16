STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Left parties take out rally asking govt to ensure farmers get fair price for crops

The police, however, stopped the rally at Rani Rashmoni Road which is not far from Raj Bhavan.

Published: 16th December 2020 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

A CPM rally in Kolkata. (Photo| Twitter/ @salimdotcomrade)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Members of farmer wings of several Left parties on Wednesday marched on the streets of Kolkata demanding that the Centre and the West Bengal governments ensure that agriculturists get fair price for their produce.

Organisers of the rally - the CPI(M), the CPI and other Left parties - also demanded immediate repeal of the three farm bills passed by the Centre and expressed solidarity with agitating farmers of North India.

"We want the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal to ensure that farmers get fair price for paddy, vegetables other crops.

Both of them failed to protect the rights of farmers in the state," a leader of the All India Kishan Sabha, the CPI(M)'s peasant wing, said.

He also sought fixing of minimum support price for crops.

All India Kisan Sabha leader Hannan Molla, CPI(M) leaders Sujan Chakraborty, Md Salim, Left Front chairman Biman bose and leaders of other Left parties took part in the "March to Raj Bhavan".

The police, however, stopped the rally at Rani Rashmoni Road which is not far from Raj Bhavan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farm Laws farmers protest
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp