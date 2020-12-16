STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Modi played key role in toppling Kamal Nath govt: Kailash Vijayvargiya's stunning disclosure

Vijayvargiya, the former MP minister and present BJP national general secretary in-charge of West Bengal made the disclosure while addressing the party’s Kisan Sammelan in Indore. 

Published: 16th December 2020 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

BJP, Kailash Vijayvargiya, TMC

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi played an important role in the fall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh in March 2020, the BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya made the sensational disclosure on Wednesday.

Vijayvargiya, the former MP minister and present BJP national general secretary in-charge of West Bengal made the disclosure while addressing the party's Kisan Sammelan in Indore. 

“Aap kisi ko batana mat, maine aaj tak kisi ko nahi bataayee, pahli baar is manch se bata raha hoon, ki Kamal Nathji ki sarkar girane mein yadi mahatvpoorna bhumika kisiki thee toh Narendra Modiji ki thee, Dharmendra Pradhanji ki nahi. (Don’t tell anyone, I haven’t told this to anyone till now. I’m making it public for the first time from this stage. If anyone played an important role in pulling down the Kamal Nath government, it was Narendra Modi and not Dharmendra Pradhan,” said Vijayvargiya from the stage where Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and MP home minister Narottam Mishra were also present.

Tweeting the video of Vijayvargiya’s sensational disclosure, MP Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said, “It’s crystal clear now that its PM Narendra Modi only who pulls down constitutionally elected governments in unconstitutional manner."

Congress has been saying it right since day one, but the BJP has been blaming the Congress’s internal tussle for the fall of the Kamal Nath government. Now the BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has made the truth crystal clear.”

Earlier in June, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had reportedly told party workers that it was BJP’s central leadership which had decided the fall of the Congress government.

An audio clip containing the MP CM’s address to party workers from Indore’s Sanwer assembly segment during his June 2020 visit to Indore had gone viral. In the clip, Chouhan was heard saying, “Kendriya netritatva nein tay kiya ki sarkar girni chahiye, nahi toh ye barbad kar degi, tabah kar degi. Aur aap batao Jyotiraditya Scindia aur Tulsi Bhai ke bina sarkar gir sakti thee kya. Aur koi tarika nahi thaa. (It was the central leadership which had decided that government will be dislodged, else it would ruin everything. Tell me was it possible to dislodge the government without Jyotiraditya Scindia and Tulsi Silawat. There was no other way.),” the CM had said while addressing the party workers from Sanwer assembly segment at the Residency Kothi in Indore in June 2020.

In March, the 22 Scindia loyalist BJP MLAs (including six ministers) had quit from Vidhan Sabha and the Congress, consequently leading to the fall of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in MP.

