National Conference told to come clean on Prime Minister meet

The Apni Party, which was floated in March this year, held the one-day convention at Sher-e-Kashmir Park.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: In a sign of revival of political activity in Srinagar, the former PDP leader Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday held a convention here.

The Apni Party, which was floated in March this year, held the one-day convention at Sher-e-Kashmir Park here.

About 1,200 party workers attended the convention, which was the first major political activity in Srinagar after August 5, 2019, when the Centre had scrapped Articles 370 and 35A. 

Addressing party workers, Bukhari termed the day as “black day” and said, “while in the whole world Covid-19 pandemic broke out in March 2020, in Kashmir Covid came on August 5, 2019.” 

Taking a dig at the Gupkar alliance, he said: “These parties who had been playing politics for last 70 years had sought votes to defend Article 370 but what did they do to defend it.” 

He also asked the NC leadership to reveal what transpired during the meeting between the leaders and Prime Minister on August 1, 2019. 

