STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Suicide abetment: HC allows Arnab Goswami to challenge chargesheet

The 47-year-old TV anchor, who has denied charges in the case, had then filed a petition in the HC seeking to quash the FIR and had also sought interim bail.

Published: 16th December 2020 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday allowed Arnab Goswami to challenge the chargesheet filed in the 2018 abetment of suicide case against him after it was informed that a magistrates court in Raigad district has taken cognizance of the document.

Goswamis counsel Aabad Ponda told the HC that the magistrates court at Alibag in the adjoining district earlier in the day took cognizance of the chargesheet filed by the police against his client and two others in the suicide case of an interior designer.

Ponda then sought time from the high court to amend the petition filed by the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief against the FIR registered by the Alibag police in the more than two- year-old case case to also challenge the chargesheet.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik accepted the request and directed the magistrates court to issue a copy of the chargesheet to Goswami at the earliest.

The chargesheet has been filed before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Sunayna Pingale.

The HC said it would hear the matter further on January 6.

Goswami and the two other accused were arrested by the Alibag police on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by the companies of the trio.

The 47-year-old TV anchor, who has denied charges in the case, had then filed a petition in the HC seeking to quash the FIR and had also sought interim bail.

The high court had on November 9 refused to grant interim bail following which Goswami approached the Supreme Court.

The apex court on November 11 granted interim bail to Goswami.

The police earlier this month filed its chargesheet in the case against Goswami and the two other accused.

The news anchor later filed an application in the HC seeking a direction to the magistrate to not take cognizance of the chargesheet.

Since the magistrate has just taken cognizance of the chargesheet, we would like to amend the petition and bring the chargesheet on record to challenge the same, Ponda said.

He called filing of the chargesheet a "hasty" move.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Arnab Goswami
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp