STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TRP scam: Cops get more time to reply to plaint filed in Maharashtra human rights panel

The police on Wednesday sought more time to respond to the complaint filed by Aditya Mishra before the MSHRC.

Published: 16th December 2020 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

Republic TV editor-in chief Arnab Goswami

Republic TV editor-in chief Arnab Goswami (File Photo| AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Police on Wednesday said the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has granted more time to them to reply to a complaint that termed as "illegal" the arrest of Republic Media Network's Chief Executive Officer Vikas Khanchandani in the alleged TRP rigging scam.

The police on Wednesday sought more time to respond to the complaint filed by Aditya Mishra before the MSHRC.

In the complaint filed on Sunday, Mishra alleged that the city police were "targeting" the employees of Republic TV with "vendetta" in mind.

Based on his complaint, the commission had directed DCP crime branch, who is probing the alleged fake TRP case, to appear before it.

A senior official confirmed that the police sought more time from the MSHRC to reply in the matter, which has been granted by it.

The complainant said that the commission kept the matter for hearing on January 4.

The complaint said, "Vikas Khanchandani had already cooperated with the police in its investigation in the case. Even (Republic TV's distribution head) Ghanshyam Singh had appeared before the police on several occasions for recording his statement before his arrest."

It alleged that the city police were arresting employees of Republic TV without any proper evidence and in violation of their human rights.

Khanchandani was arrested on Sunday.

However, a metropolitan court on Wednesday granted him bail on a cash surety of Rs 50,000.

The police began probe into the alleged scam after ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint through Hansa Research Agency about rigging of TRP by some channels.

TRP, measured by recording viewership data at sample households, is crucial for attracting advertisers.

The BARC engaged Hansa to install and maintain barometers which record TV viewership data at sample households.

It was alleged that some of these families were being bribed to tune into certain channels to ramp up their TRP.

In a charge sheet filed recently, the police alleged that an official of Hansa paid money to sample households to tune into Box Cinema, Fakt Marathi, Maha Movie and Republic TV.

The Republic TV has denied any wrongdoing.

Police have arrested 13 people until now in connection with the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vikas Khanchandani TRP rigging scam MSHRC Republic Media Network
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp