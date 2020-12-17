STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chandigarh diary

To begin with, 225 bicycles, including over 100 pedal-assisted e-bikes, will be there at 25 docking stations.

Published: 17th December 2020 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Bicycle Sharing System

For representational purposes

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

225 bicycles launched as part of sharing system

Now, a bicycle sharing system has been started in the city so that one can rent bicycle to commute by paying Rs 10 for half an hour for non-members and Rs 5 for members.

The annual membership fee has been fixed at Rs 500. To begin with, 225 bicycles, including over 100 pedal-assisted e-bikes, will be there at 25 docking stations. One can pick and drop bicycles at these places. The users would be able to take the bicycles by downloading and registering through mobile app, `Smart Bike’.

New parking policy aims to decongest city

Drafted on the lines of the Chandigarh Master Plan 2031, the Chandigarh Administration has notified a new parking policy with the aim to decongest the city which has the highest density of privately owned vehicles in the country. It plans to impose congestion charges and also mulling to link availability of parking space with vehicle registration.

It allows for two main gates in the front boundary and also permits stilt parking on the ground floor of houses for more parking space. Besides, it is recommending community parking in each sector by using neighborhood commercial and institutional parking lots on rental basis and proposes to use the parking of educational institutions after once operational hours are over.

Outdoor air purifiers to come up at 10 places

The Chandigarh Administration will be installing around ten outdoor air purifier towers in different locations in the city with very poor air quality. These ten-foot purifiers will have gas neutralisation systems besides filters for different categories of pollutants and an ultraviolet cleaning system to destroy the micro-organisms, pathogens and viruses present in the air. The air purifiers will reduce pollutants at specific spots.

The Central Pollution Control Committee has floated tenders to install the purifiers. As per the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) norms, Chandigarh is one of the non-attainment cities in the country.

Centre urged to take up eco-sensitive zone issue

The Chandigarh Administration has requested the Union government to take up with both Punjab and Haryana to set up an  Eco-Sensitive Zone  (ESZ) around Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary in their respective jurisdictions as the administration has already notified the same in their area.  

The administration has been asking both the states to follow in it’s footsteps as it has declared the area in it’s jurisdiction ranging between 2 Km to 2.75 km from the boundary of the sanctuary as ESZ. 

Harpreet Bajwa
Our correspondent in Chandigarh hsbajwa73@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandigarh Diary
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp