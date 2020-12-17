STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farm laws: Amid nationwide protests, Maharashtra cabinet panel holds its first meeting

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state wanted to frame laws that will make farmers "stronger", Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said afterwards.

Published: 17th December 2020 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A sub-committee of the Maharashtra cabinet, formed to study the contentious farm reforms of the Centre, met for the first time here on Thursday.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state wanted to frame laws that will make farmers "stronger", Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said afterwards.

The sub-committee is headed by Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

Its other members are Thorat, Ashok Chavan and Sunil Kedar (Congress); Chhagan Bhujbal, Jayant Patil and Balsaheb Patil (NCP); Eknath Shinde and Dadaji Bhuse (Shiv Sena).

The ruling coalition in the state has already announced support to the ongoing farmers' stir at Delhi borders.

"Meeting was held under the chairmanship of @AjitPawarSpeaks to review the unjust farm laws enacted by the central government.

The central laws will harm the interest of farmers, the state government is in the mood of framing laws which will make farmers stronger," Thorat tweeted.

Speaking to reporters before the meeting, Ajit Pawar said the issue cannot be resolved in one sitting.

"The committee will submit its report to the chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) after discussing the laws. The chief minister will then discuss it with the cabinet," he said.

PWD Minister Chavan also wrote a letter to Ajit Pawar on Thursday, seeking changes in the farm laws, saying that the central laws are "exploiting" farmers.

Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh -- all ruled by the Congress -- have enacted "good laws" and the Maharashtra government should do the same, he demanded.

The laws passed by these three states will give relief to both farmers and consumers, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra too should amend the central laws on these lines to protect farmers, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balasaheb Thorat Ajit Pawar Ashok Chavan Sunil Kedar Chhagan Bhujbal Jayant Patil Eknath Shinde Balsaheb Patil Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp