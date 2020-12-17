STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers' protests: Wary unions want to wait and watch

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said the SC can decide the constitutionality of the farm laws but it is not for the judiciary to decide on the feasibility and desirability of these laws.

Published: 17th December 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers shout slogans during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi.

Farmers shout slogans during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Protesting farm unions on Wednesday reacted cautiously to the Supreme Court’s proposal to set up a committee to resolve the deadlock over the three contentious farm laws.

While some said they will decide on the court’s suggestion only after receiving it in writing and taking legal advice, others claimed the new panel was meaningless since they had already rejected the Centre’s proposal to amend the three laws.

Harinder Singh Lakhowal, General Secretary of BKU (Lakhowal) and Omka General Secretary of BKU (Rajewal) said, “After discussion among farmer leaders today, it was decided that once we get any notice from the court, we will take legal advice and decide as to what to do.”

Forming a new committee at this stage may not work, according to Sukhdev Singh, Punjab  General Secretary of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan).

“The government should have formed a committee of farmers and others before enacting the new agriculture laws,” he said. 

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav, who is also a member Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, said the SC can decide the constitutionality of the farm laws but it is not for the judiciary to decide on the feasibility and desirability of these laws.

“SC monitored negotiation would be a wrong path,” he noted. 

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old religious leader Baba Ram Singh shot himself dead at the Singhu border. He reportedly left behind a suicide note in Punjabi saying he took this extreme step as he could no longer see the struggles of the farmers.

Agitation figured in talks, says Raab

Visiting British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Wednesday said he had discussed the ongoing farmers’ protests at Delhi’s borders with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during their interaction. India, he said, had a “vibrant heritage of peaceful protests”, and the United Kingdom respects it.

