Highest turnout so far in penultimate phase of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The seventh and penultimate phase of polling in the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 57.22 per cent voter turnout, which is the highest poll percentage in the seven phases of polling held so far.

A political activist was shot at and injured by unidentified persons in Rajouri district. The State Election Commissioner (SEC) K K Sharma said Jammu region recorded a turnout of 71.93 per cent while Kashmir witnessed 39.52 per cent polling. “The overall poll percentage in seventh phase was 57.22 per cent,” he said.

The polling for 31 DDC constituencies – 18 and Jammu and 13 in Kashmir – was held on Wednesday and the polling passed off peacefully.

In Jammu region, Poonch district recorded highest voter turnout of 80.12 per cent while Doda district recorded lowest voter turnout of 58.8 per cent.

In Kashmir, the highest voter turnout of 70.5 per cent was recorded in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district while south Kashmir’s Shopian recorded the lowest of 6.6 per cent.

The last phase of polling would be held on December 19 and the counting of votes would take place on December 22.

A 36-year-old social and political worker identified as Ranjit Singh was shot at and injured by unknown persons outside his residence in Rajouri district on Tuesday night.

The condition of Singh is said to be stable. A police official said they have registered a case and launched a probe.