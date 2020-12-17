Man held in Uttar Pradesh for raping, blackmailing 16-year-old girl

By PTI

MAHOBA: A man was arrested here for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl five months ago and blackmailing her by threatening to post her objectionable video on social media, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Owasi, was arrested on Wednesday, SHO of Charkahari police station Shravan Kumar Singh said.

According to a complaint lodged by the girl's parents, Owais, 25, had raped her five months ago and was using the recorded video to blackmail her.

The class nine student has been sent for a medical examination and a probe into the matter is underway, police added.