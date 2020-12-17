STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man held in Uttar Pradesh for raping, blackmailing 16-year-old girl

The accused, identified as Owasi, was arrested on Wednesday, SHO of Charkahari police station Shravan Kumar Singh said.

Published: 17th December 2020 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 01:00 PM

Sexual Harassment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MAHOBA: A man was arrested here for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl five months ago and blackmailing her by threatening to post her objectionable video on social media, police said on Thursday.

According to a complaint lodged by the girl's parents, Owais, 25, had raped her five months ago and was using the recorded video to blackmail her.

The class nine student has been sent for a medical examination and a probe into the matter is underway, police added.

