STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nadda convoy attack: Centre transfers 3 IPS officers ignoring Mamata's objection

Rajeev Mishra (IG South Bengal) and Praveen Tripathi (DIG Presidency Range) have been transferred to ITBP and SSB respectively and Pandey has been asked to serve in the Police Research Bureau.

Published: 17th December 2020 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Pronab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: The tussle between the Centre and the West Bengal government over the attack on BJP’s national president JP Nadda’s convoy continued as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday issued an order transferring three Bengal IPS officers to central services ignoring the state’s objection.

Earlier, the state government asked the three officers -- Rajeev Mishra (IG South Bengal), Praveen Tripathi (DIG Presidency Range) and Bholanath Pandey (SP, Diamond Harbour) -- to serve in the central deputation as they were in-charges to oversee Nadda’s security. 

In a reply, the state government opposed the Centre’s move and wrote that it would not release the officers.

ALSO READ | IPS officers row: Won't bow-down before expansionist forces, Mamata tears into Centre

Reacting to the central government’s order transferring the three officers, CM Mamata Banerjee described the move as an attempt to "encroach upon State’s jurisdiction". Taking to the Twitter, she said, "GoI’s order of central deputation for the 3 serving IPS officers of West Bengal despite the State’s objection is a colourable exercise of power and blatant misuse of emergency provision of IPS Cadre Rule 1954. This act is nothing but a deliberate attempt to encroach upon State’s jurisdiction and demoralize the serving officers in WB."     

She further tweeted: "This move, particularly before the elections is against the basic tenets of the federal structure. It's unconstitutional and completely unacceptable! We wouldn’t allow this brazen attempt by the Centre to control the State machinery by proxy! West Bengal is not going to cow-down in front of expansionist and undemocratic forces."

In Thursday’s order, Mishra and Tripathi have been transferred to ITBP and SSB respectively for five years and Pandey has been asked to serve in the Police Research Bureau for three years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nadda convoy attack MHA Amit Shah Mamata Banerjee Rajeev Mishra Praveen Tripathi
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp