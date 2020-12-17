Suvendu Adhikari quits TMC, clears decks to join BJP
According to the sources, he wrote to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee apprising her of his decision to resign from the party's primary membership.
Published: 17th December 2020 03:09 PM | Last Updated: 17th December 2020 03:09 PM | A+A A-
KOLKATA: A day after quitting as MLA, Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday resigned from the primary membership of the Trinamool Congress, party sources said.
Adhikari had quit the state cabinet last month.
According to the sources, he wrote to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee apprising her of his decision to resign from the party's primary membership.