STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Crisis in TMC deepens as four lawmakers quit ahead of Shah's visit

Many of those, who stepped out of the TMC’s fold, are likely to share the stage with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his two-day Bengal visit starting from Saturday.

Published: 18th December 2020 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Pronab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: With Barrackpore MLA Shilbhadra Dutta's exit from Trinamool Congress on Friday, four Bengal lawmakers have now left the ruling party in a span of 48 hours. 

The exits of the lawmakers started after TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s former lieutenant Suvendu Adhikari severed his all links with the ruling party.

The changes in the political allegiance of the lawmakers and functionaries of the party’s lower-tier are said to have deepened the crisis for Bengal’s ruling party ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Many of those, who stepped out of the TMC’s fold, are likely to see share the stage with Union Home minister Amit Shah who will be on his two-day Bengal visit starting from Saturday.

Explaining the reason behind his resignation, Shilbhadra Dutta said, "Under the present circumstances, it is not possible for me to continue in the TMC. I have not yet decided what will be the fate of my political career."

There are strong speculations that Dutta might join the BJP. Hours after Dutta resigned, the portrait of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was removed from Dutta’s office.

ALSO READ | More trouble for Mamata Banerjee as Barrackpore MLA Shilbhadra Dutta quits TMC

On Thursday, Pandaveswar MLA Jitendra Tiwari and lawmaker from Bishnupur Shyamaprasad Mukherjee severed their links with the ruling party.

Though Suvendu Adhikari is yet to join the saffron camp, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to provide him Z category security cover in West Bengal with a bulletproof vehicle and Y+ security ring in other states. According to BJP sources, the rebellious TMC leader will come under the fold of the saffron camp on Saturday in presence of the Union Home Minister in a Midnapore rally.

The MHA, in its order, said, "Security arrangement for Suvendu Adhikari has been examined in this Ministry in consultation with central security agencies and it has been decided to provide him Z category CRPF security cover with the bulletproof vehicle in West Bengal."

On Friday, a section of BJP’s Bengal functionaries expressed their objection to TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari’s inclusion in the party. In a message, Asansol MP and Union minister Babul Supriyo said the final decision would be taken by the party’s central leadership but he would not welcome Tiwari.  

Echoing the same, BJP’s women wing president Agnimitra Paul said she does not like Tiwari because of his muscleman image in Asansol. Sayantan Basu, the general secretary of the party, also expressed his objection.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shilbhadra Dutta TMC Bengal BJP Suvendu Adhikari Amit Shah Bengal Polls 2021
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp