Farmer in Shamli destroys cauliflower crops over poor prices, says 'forced to sell produce at Rs 1 kg'

By ANI

SHAMLI: Amid the ongoing farmers' protests against farm laws and minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural produce, a farmer in Shamli's Mayapuri village destroyed his standing crop of cauliflowers, claiming that he was being forced to sell his produce at Rs 1 kilogram -- much below the cost price

"I am not able to sell cauliflowers. I am only getting Rs 1 per kilogram. I have cauliflower on 5 bigha land. Its worth is Rs 1 lakh," Ramesh, the farmer told ANI.

He further said the new farm laws will harm the interests of farmers and extended his support to their protests.

District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said that Horticulture officials and sub-divisional magistrate have been instructed to meet the farmer.

"A case has come to our knowledge, where a farmer in Mayapuri village destroyed his cauliflower crop. Horticulture officials and SDM have been instructed to go and meet him. They have been asked to submit a detailed report for further action," Kaur said.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.