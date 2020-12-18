Farmers protest: Motivated campaign, says BJP, readies to fight it out

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the government staying firm on the farm laws, Union ministers Amit Shah, Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal went into a huddle with the BJP national general secretaries at the party headquarters, with indications emerging that it is gearing up for the political challenge thrown up by the farmers protesting at the Capital’s doorstep.

Minutes after the meeting concluded, Tomar, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, released a hard-hitting letter addressed to the farmers, singling out “conspirators for fuelling anarchy”.

The meeting also came in the midst of the outreach by BJP leaders across the country to explain their position on the contentious farm sector reform laws and the steps taken by the government for the benefits of the farmers.

“There is clarity that certain elements who have consistently been at loggerheads with the Narendra Modi government are fanning the farmers’ protests for vested interests. The BJP will effectively respond to the motivated campaign,” said a senior BJP functionary.

Unions to consult four top lawyers

Farmer unions said they will first consult four top Supreme Court lawyers — Prashant Bhushan, Colin Gonsalves, Dushyant Dave and H S Phoolka — before taking a call on the SC impleading them in the case and forming of an impartial committee to resolve the matter