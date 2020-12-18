STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers' stir: Protestor enacts 'symbolic suicide' against agri laws in Noida 

Bir Singh Yadav, from Bahlolpur village in Noida, enacted the 'symbolic suicide' at the Dalit Prerna Sthal where he has been camping along with scores of protestors belonging to the BKU.

Published: 18th December 2020 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 11:37 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NOIDA: With a noose tied around his neck, a 40-year-old farmer enacted a 'symbolic suicide' on Friday as peasants from various districts of western Uttar Pradesh protesting the Centre's new farm laws continued their demonstrations in Noida.

Bir Singh Yadav, from Bahlolpur village in Noida, enacted the 'symbolic suicide' at the Dalit Prerna Sthal where he has been camping along with scores of protestors belonging to the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti).

Separately, scores of protestors under BKU (Bhanu) continued their sit-in protest at the Chilla border, leading to partial closure of the Noida-Delhi Link Road, according to Noida Traffic Police officials.

"The road is closed for Noida to Delhi movement but open for Delhi to Noida movement. Other key routes like DND and Kalindi Kunj which connect Delhi and Noida are open," an official said.

BKU (Lok Shakti) spokesperson Shailesh Kumar Giri said with the "symbolic suicide" the farmers' union has once again appealed to the central government to repeal the three new farm laws.

"These are anti-farmer, black laws," Giri said.

Scores of protestors hailing chiefly from Noida, Greater Noida, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Muzaffarnagar are staying put at the Dalit Prerna Sthal since December 2.

Similarly, several protestors belonging to various districts in western UP are camping at the Chilla border since December 1.

The protestors who have gathered at the Noida border want to proceed to Delhi to join the bigger stir called by farmers from Punjab and Haryana.

Thousands of farmers are currently staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

In an interview to PTI, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said the government was hopeful of resolving farmers' agitation against three new farm laws before the new year and was continuing its informal dialogue with various groups to defuse the crisis, amid formal talks remaining deadlocked with the protesting unions refusing to accept anything less than the repeal of the Acts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharatiya Kisan Union Bir Singh Yadav Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp