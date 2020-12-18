'Not informed if it's genuine': Bengal Speaker refuses to accept Suvendu Adhikari's resignation

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee said on Friday that he has not accepted rebel TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari’s resignation letter due to procedural flaws.

"I have examined the letter and found that the date is not specified in it. I had not been informed that his resignation is voluntary and genuine. So it is not possible to accept it. I have asked him to appear before me at 2 pm on December 21," said Banerjee.

Suvendu Adhikari said that he would go to the Assembly and meet Banerjee to handover his resignation letter and follow all procedures.

The rebel leader had gone to the Assembly and submitted his resignation letter to the secretary on Wednesday.