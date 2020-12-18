STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pre-poll tamasha brewing in Assam as some Congress MLAs likely to cross over to the BJP 

The names of at least three Congress MLAs are doing the rounds. One is that of Ajanta Neog, who is a former minister. She met Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday.

Published: 18th December 2020 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal addressing a press conference in Guwahati Friday Dec. 20 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (File photo| PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A beleaguered Congress in Assam is facing more trouble ahead of next year’s Assembly elections as some of its MLAs are likely to join the BJP next week when Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits the state.

The names of at least three Congress MLAs are doing the rounds. One is that of Ajanta Neog, who is a former minister. She met Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday, strengthening speculations. 

Two others are Roselina Tirkey and Rajdeep Goala. Both are from the Tea Tribe community. 

The Congress said the media had been speculating about Neog's defection to the BJP for a long time. "But she has told us that she is not going anywhere," Congress spokesperson Bobeeta Sarma told The New Indian Express.

At the same time, she also said, "The BJP should be ashamed as a party that they do not consider their own homegrown party members as leaders and they try to steal leaders from Congress and others."

BJP stalwarts Sonowal and his virtual deputy Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is a minister, had backgrounds in the Asom Gana Parishad and the Congress respectively.

The BJP, which heads Assam's three-party ruling coalition, made massive inroads into the state's tea belt in recent years. The tea garden workers had helped Congress win many elections until the emergence of the BJP as a powerhouse.

The BJP claimed it was getting feelers from some other Congress leaders too. They are said to be unhappy with the Congress's move to stitch a pre-poll alliance with the All India United Democratic Front. They believe that an alliance with the minority-based party may harm the Congress in the polls, especially in Upper Assam where a strong sense of Assamese nationalism prevails.

The Congress in Assam is also ridden by factionalism. The Congress spokesperson, however, made light of it. "We have internal democracy and giving divergent views does not necessarily mean opposition. Even within a family, you have different views," she added.

ALSO SEE:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Assembly Elections Assam polls Ajanta Neog Roselina Tirkey Rajdeep Goala Sarbananda Sonowal Himanta Biswa Sarma
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp