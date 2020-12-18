Protests outside police station over interfaith marriage in Gujarat

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Members of outfits belonging to two communities staged protests outside a police station in Gujarat's Vadodara city over an interfaith marriage, an official said on Friday.

The protests were held outside Karelibaug police station on Wednesday night over the marriage of a local Muslim man with a Hindu woman recently, he said.

"A man had lodged a missing person's complaint after his sister went missing. Later, it came to light that she had eloped with a Muslim man from the same area and that they have got married. They registered their marriage in Mumbai and returned home recently," police inspector R A Jadeja said.

After their return, the bride and the groom, both in their mid-20s, are living with their respective families in the city, he said.

"When we were taking their statements on Wednesday night, members of outfits from both the communities gathered outside the police station. The woman's relatives objected to the marriage and people from some outfits supported them. However, we managed to calm down the protesting crowd, following which they dispersed," Jadeja added.

"Since the woman converted to Islam and subsequently got married as per the Muslim rituals in Mumbai, they cannot be booked here under Gujarat's anti-conversion law, which mandates permission of the collector for such conversion.

But Maharashtra does not have such a law," he said.

Jadeja said no law and order situation arose in the area over the issue.