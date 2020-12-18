Terrorist arrested in Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Security forces arrested a terrorist after a brief encounter in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday morning. Police said two persons riding a motorcycle were signaled to stop at a checkpoint at Sangam Naina road near Gund Baba Khaleel area of Anantnag.

The pillion rider opened fire on the security forces. “The fire was retaliated, leading to a brief encounter during which a terrorist got injured and was arrested by the security forces. The rider managed to escape”.

The injured militant, identified as Zaheer Abbas Lone of Hizb, was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

In a separate incident, terrorists on Thursday lobbed a grenade towards a joint patrol party of police and CRPF in Anantnag district’s Bijbehara around 12.15 pm. The grenade, however, missed the target and exploded on the road, causing splinter injury to a jawan.