STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

To strengthen alcohol prohibition law, Bihar cops to take vow not to drink liquor

It is known that even after the prohibition of alcohol in Bihar, there have been cases in which policemen were found to be involved in the consumption or trade of alcohol.

Published: 18th December 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

A dozen of cops were suspended for their dereliction of duty on liquor prohibition.

A dozen of cops were suspended for their dereliction of duty on liquor prohibition. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Thousands of police personnel, from top level to constabulary rank, will take a resolve to not consume liquor in prohibition-enforced Bihar as per the new orders issued by the state government.

This move comes with an aim to strengthen the liquor ban law in Bihar. The prohibition in Bihar was enforced on April 5 2016 by the Nitish Kumar-led state government.

According to police sources, CM Nitish Kumar announced this recently during a review meeting for the legal system of the state. Acting on the direction of Chief Minister, the DGP has already issued a directive to all its officers to take an oath on December 21.

Around 77,000 cops of all ranks will take oath all over Bihar in their office at 11.00 am on 21 December.

It is known that even after the prohibition of alcohol in Bihar, there have been cases in which policemen were found to be involved in the consumption or trade of alcohol.

Recently, a dozen of cops were suspended for their dereliction of duty on liquor prohibition in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar police liquor ban
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp