To strengthen alcohol prohibition law, Bihar cops to take vow not to drink liquor

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Thousands of police personnel, from top level to constabulary rank, will take a resolve to not consume liquor in prohibition-enforced Bihar as per the new orders issued by the state government.

This move comes with an aim to strengthen the liquor ban law in Bihar. The prohibition in Bihar was enforced on April 5 2016 by the Nitish Kumar-led state government.

According to police sources, CM Nitish Kumar announced this recently during a review meeting for the legal system of the state. Acting on the direction of Chief Minister, the DGP has already issued a directive to all its officers to take an oath on December 21.

Around 77,000 cops of all ranks will take oath all over Bihar in their office at 11.00 am on 21 December.

It is known that even after the prohibition of alcohol in Bihar, there have been cases in which policemen were found to be involved in the consumption or trade of alcohol.

Recently, a dozen of cops were suspended for their dereliction of duty on liquor prohibition in the state.