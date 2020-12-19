STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After 'Pizza Langar' and 'Salon Sewa', now, 'Made in Punjab' desi water geyser makes its entry at Singhu border

The innovative, wood-fired water geyser, which has a hole in the middle to burn the wood, has a funnel-like inlet on one side to put normal water and an outlet on the other for the piping-hot water.

Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After automatic "roti" machines, hi-tech solar panels and fully-loaded washing machines, turning heads in the ongoing farmers' protest at the Singhu border are the newly-installed "Made in Punjab" instant water geysers.

"This is Punjabi jugaad. We call it a desi geyser. Every house in Punjab has it. Now, we have it here also. It was given to us by the sangat for use in langar. Anyone is free to use it," said 52-year-old Manjinder Singh while preparing kheer for the protesters.

Though not as daunting in its appearance as the gigantic roti-making machines, the easy-to-use indigenous geysers are proving to be super-effective for the protesting farmers -- be it for cooking or bathing, especially in the chilly winter spell.

It costs Rs 3,000-3,500 a piece, and with a visible dip in the temperatures, are now seen across the protest site.

In works perfectly on inexpensive fuel like firewood or charcoal and even on domestic waste, thus doubling up as an incinerator and solving waste-disposal problems.

"A truckload of waste is generated here every day. The presence of these geysers would also help get rid of some of the garbage, which is not a small thing," said a volunteer from a nearby langar.

While Gurpreet Singh (36) from Ludhiana is happy to see Punjab's tried-and-tested geysers at the protest site, Ajay Nagar (27), a Ghaziabad resident, is absolutely stunned to know about it.

"You keep hearing from the media about the new innovative things the protesters are using at the protest sites.

"Today, I saw one for myself. I never knew something like this existed before," Nagar, who had come to support the protest along with his friends, said.

Earlier, the presence of foot-massagers, a "pizza langar" and a "Salon Sewa" at the protest sites also hogged the headlines.

Tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are staying put at the national capital's border points since late November to protest against three new farm laws.

