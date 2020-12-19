STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dual celebrations: Kafeel Khan expresses satisfaction at SC verdict in his favour

The Supreme Court refused to interfere with an Allahabad High Court verdict quashing the detention of Khan under the National Security Act (NSA) and ordering his immediate release.

Published: 19th December 2020 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 01:16 AM   |  A+A-

Paediatrician Kafeel Khan addresses a press conference in New Delhi.

Paediatrician Kafeel Khan. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Dr Kafeel Khan, a suspended paediatrician under the Uttar Pradesh government who got relief from the Supreme Court on Thursday, expressed deep satisfaction over the development on Friday, saying December 17 turned out to be an occasion of dual celebrations for him.

The Supreme Court refused to interfere with an Allahabad High Court verdict quashing the detention of Khan under the National Security Act (NSA) and ordering his immediate release, saying it is "a good judgment".

Khan's brother got married on Thursday and the hearing in the apex court was also scheduled on the same day, which caused a stressful situation for everyone in the family, he said.

However, celebrations broke out as soon as the SC relief came his way.

"I do not know whether it was a coincidence or a deliberate act that the hearing was fixed on December 17, the day my brother was going to get married. The Uttar Pradesh government knew about my brother's marriage. We were all under stress during the pre-wedding events," Khan told PTI from Delhi.

He said he was not able to sleep on Wednesday night and on Thursday morning, wore the sherwani he had bought for the wedding and went to the court.

"I did not know whether the petition will be dismissed or I will be sent behind bars straight from the court. I hugged my mother and left for the court. As soon as the petition was dismissed, I became emotional but controlled myself."

"Moments later, I placed a video call to my mother, wife and other family members, who were waiting impatiently. All of them started crying out of joy," Khan said.

He said it was an amazing day that brought dual happiness -- the wedding of his brother and the Supreme Court order in his favour.

Khan said it was the first occasion in three-and-a-half years when there was a celebration in the family.

"My family, be it my wife or my brother, has gone through a lot all this while. My brother was shot at in Gorakhpur in June 2018 while my wife remained engaged in handling matters related to me and taking care of our two kids," he added.

Khan said now, he is fighting for reinstatement in the service.

"I have written several letters to the government to reinstate me in service because I have been given clean chits in all nine inquiries against me and now, a 10th inquiry is going on. The government is also not accepting my resignation. I hold camps for people and will remain available to whoever needs me," he said.

Asked whether he has a plan to join politics, Khan, who is temporarily living in Delhi and Jaipur, said, "A doctor is always a doctor. What will happen in the future is not known."

Khan had hit the headlines after the 2017 tragedy at Gorakhpur's Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, in which several children died due to a lack of oxygen cylinders.

Initially, he was hailed as a saviour for arranging emergency oxygen cylinders but later, faced action along with nine other doctors and staff members of the hospital, all of whom were released on bail subsequently.

A probe by the Uttar Pradesh government cleared Khan of all major charges, prompting him to seek an apology from the state.

Khan had alleged that an institutional failure had led to the deaths of the children.

In its September 1 verdict, the Allahabad High Court quashed Khan's detention under the NSA and ordered his immediate release, saying his speech at the Aligarh Muslim University during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests did not promote hatred or violence and gave a call for national integrity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kafeel Khan Supreme Court National Security Act Allahabad High Court
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp