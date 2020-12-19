STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers' stir: RLP's Beniwal quits 3 House panels, to decide on NDA ties next week

The RLP chief has also announced a massive rally on December 26 to support the farmers protesting against the farm bills.

Published: 19th December 2020 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief Hanuman Beniwal

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief Hanuman Beniwal (photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), the only ally of the NDA in Rajasthan, has indicated its plan to exit the alliance over the Farm Laws. 

On Saturday, RLP chief and MP from Nagaur, Hanuman Beniwal announced his resignation from three different committees of Parliament. He also asserted that the final decision to continue or break the alliance with the NDA will be taken on December 26.  

The RLP chief has also announced a massive rally on December 26 to support the farmers protesting against the Farm Bill. The Nagaur MP and his party will also begin a march to Delhi with around 2 lakh supporters joining them. 

Addressing the media on Saturday, Beniwal said that his party has always stood with the farmers and will continue to do so. He added that farmers are angry about the three Farm Laws. 

Earlier, Beniwal had planned to lead a rally against the 3 Farm laws to Delhi on 12th December but then deferred it for 7 days. He said that Home Minister Amit Shah had talked to him on the phone and promised to resolve the issue soon. Meanwhile,  the farmers have intensified their agitation and the Delhi- Jaipur Highway has been blocked due to their sit-in protest. The farmers' agitation on the call of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee has been gathering momentum all over the country for the past three weeks. 

A week ago, Hanuman Beniwal had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission for farmers.

Addressing the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Kotputli, Beniwal alleged that the Central Government did not discuss with anyone while bringing the farm laws. He had remarked, "When all three bills were brought, it wasn't discussed with anyone. We are also a part of the NDA, we are also sons of farmers, they should have talked to us about it. Don't know who drafted the bill, brought it, and then immediately got it passed. If the Prime Minister is concerned about the farmers, then he should apply the Swaminathan Commission report." 

Beniwal is a prominent leader of the Jat community in Rajasthan which has strong roots in agriculture and farming and it seems many of his followers are getting restless over the Modi government's inflexible stand on repealing the Farm Laws. 

