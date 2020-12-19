STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'New India won't tolerate': Rajnath Singh warns China during graduation parade at Airforce academy Dundigal

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh added that India has been receiving a lot of praise from different countries for its befitting reply to China.

Published: 19th December 2020 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 02:30 PM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends graduation parade at Airforce Academy in Dundigal.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends graduation parade at Airforce Academy in Dundigal. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Speaking at the combined graduation parade at Dundigul Air Force station, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that new India will not tolerate any aggression though the main aim remains dialouge over conflict.

During the parade, the defence minister spoke about the recent India-China standoff and said, "Even during the difficult times of COVID-19 pandemic, China's behavior reflected the country's poor intentions. But we have shown it to them that India is not a weak nation. This is a new India which will not tolerate any conflict or aggression. India is well equipped to give them befitting reply." 

He added that "India has been receiving a lot of praises from different countries for its befitting reply to China during the standoff."

​ALSO READ: Rajnath Singh hands over three important DRDO developed systems to Army, Navy and Air Force

"You all know that India believes in dialogue and peace. As of now, both the nations are amid bilateral and diplomatic talks. I am repeating again, we do not want conflict but only peace. But we will not tolerate any harm to the nation's sovereignty and if it happens we are well equipped for giving a strong reply." Rajnath Singh added.

The defence minister also attacked Pakistan and said that even after losing four wars, the country is still fighting proxy wars with India through terrorism. 

In the event, Rajnath Singh conferred the 'President’s Commission' to the graduating trainees. The ceremony included presentation of ‘Wings’ and ‘Brevets’ to the Flight Cadets. 

First in the Order of Merit flying officer Aishish Khateri, who was awarded the Chief of the Air Staff Sword of Honour for excelling in overall training by the defence minister. 

The event also had an aerobatic display by the SU-30 aircraft, the famous Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, Sarang Helicopter Display Team, Pilatus PC-7 trainer and a flypast by formations of PC-7, Kiran and Hawk aircraft.

