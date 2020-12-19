Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Vasundhara Raje spar over government achievements

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Ashok Gehlot government trumpeted its achievements on completing two years in office on Friday, claiming its administration to be 'a model of good governance', but the opposition BJP dubbed it a total failure and alleged that the feud between CM Gehlot and Sachin Pilot was obstructing the development of the state.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot applauded the Congress rule as two years of transparent, sensitive and accountable governance with the “blessings and cooperation of the people”.

Gehlot’s claims were met with cynicism from the BJP which observed the government’s second anniversary as Black Day.

BJP leaders harped on the government’s failure to tackle rising unemployment and crime. BJP’s national vice-president and former CM Vasundhara Raje said, “The quarrel between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot had stunted the development of the state.”