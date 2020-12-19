States asked to probe attacks on Christians

Sumi Sukanya dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking cognizance of a report by an NGO that Christian orphanages and institutions are being targeted across India, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCRB) has instructed all state governments to probe the charges and submit their reports within next 10 days.

NGO Persecution Relief, in its annual report for the year 2019-20, has alleged persecution of Christians, citing incidents where churches were burned, hundreds of house churches were closed down, false cases were filed against priests, nuns and pastors, the letter by the NCPCR says.

In the report, the organisation has pointed out incidents with facts concerning each state and UT, highlighting the alleged persecution and hostility being faced by Christians in India, the letter also says.