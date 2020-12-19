STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Voting for eighth, final phase of Jammu and Kashmir's DDC elections underway

The State Election Commissioner said that polling will be held at 1,703 polling stations including 1,028 in Kashmir and 675 in Jammu.

Published: 19th December 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Voters stand in queues to cast their votes for the last phase of DDC elections at Pragwal village in Akhnoor Jammu Saturday Dec. 19 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SRINAGAR: Polling is underway for the 28 constituencies in the eighth and final phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections on Saturday. Voting is taking place for 13 constituencies in Kashmir and 15 constituencies in Jammu.

"Elections will be held on DDC constituencies, vacant seats of Sarpanch and Panch constituencies on December 19. Polling will be held on 13 constituencies in Kashmir and 15 constituencies in the Jammu division. Polling timing will be from 7 am to 2 pm. 168 candidates including 122 males and 46 females are in the fray for DDC polls in the eighth phase," State Election Commissioner KK Sharma while addressing a press conference on Friday.

"6,40,443 voters will have the right to exercise their voting rights in the DDC elections. Participation from people has been very good in these elections. Voter turnout has been impressive despite cold weather conditions, particularly in Kashmir. I appeal to voters to step out of their home after wearing masks in the view of Covid-19," he said.

Polling will also be held in 84 Sarpanch constituencies and 285 Panch constituencies on Saturday.

"Election was notified on 165 Sarpanch constituencies. 43 Sarpanches have been elected unopposed due to which polling will be held on only 84 constituencies. 249 candidates are contesting on 84 Sarpanch constituencies," Sharma said.

"1,457 Panch constituencies were vacant across Jammu and Kashmir. However, 496 Panches have been elected unopposed. Therefore, the election will be held only in 285 Panch constituencies on Saturday. 596 candidates are in the fray in the election. 53,996 voters will participate in Sarpanch and Panch election," he said.

The State Election Commissioner said that polling will be held at 1,703 polling stations including 1,028 in Kashmir and 675 in Jammu.

"In Kashmir, 985 polling stations have been classified as hypersensitive and 43 as sensitive. Security arrangements are of advanced order to make sure that there is peaceful voting at polling stations which are classified as hypersensitive and sensitive. In Jammu, 93 have been classified as hypersensitive, 246 sensitive, and 336 are normal," Sharma said.

He said that all polling parties have already gone to their areas and security-related arrangements have also been done.

"Polling percentage remained quite high. In phase 7, it went to 57.22 percent and in previous phases, it varied from 48 to 51 percent," he said.

