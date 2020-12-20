STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers at Ghazipur border set up 'Neki ki divar' for protesters

Space has been left on the wall and chalks have been kept, so that people can leave messages about their needs, he said, adding a register will also be maintained.

Published: 20th December 2020 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers shout slogans during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi.

Farmers shout slogans during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: It was a normal roadside wall of brick and mortar till a day ago, but now it is called the "Neki ki divar" (wall of goodness).

From clothes to toiletries to medicines, the protesters who are continuing their sit-in at Delhi's Ghazipur border against the Centre's new agri laws can get these things by writing their needs on this wall.

"We have set up a 'neki ki divar' today. The idea is to ensure all our farmer brothers and sisters are well equipped to be a part of the protest and keep themselves warm in Delhi's harsh weather," Survinder Kisan, one of the protesters at Ghazipur border, said.

READ| Punjab farmer dies by suicide after returning from protest site

Two kiosks have been attached to the roadside wall at the protest site.

"At one place people can leave what they want to donate and the other side is for protesters who can collect things as per their needs from the existing stock," he said.

"If what they need is not available, they can write it on the wall and it will be provided to them," Survinder Kisan, one of the protesters at the Ghazipur border said.

Space has been left on the wall and chalks have been kept, so that people can leave messages about their needs, he said, adding a register will also be maintained.

They are providing masks, sanitisers, medicines, toiletries, beddings, woollen clothes.

"We will add more items. Food is already being served at langars," Survinder said.

The protesting farmers also observed 'Shradhanjali Diwas' on Sunday to pay homage to those who had "died during the ongoing agitation".

"We are paying homage to the farmers who lost their lives during agitation. It will be a pity if we let go of their sacrifices without getting our demands met," said Ratan Jhadola, another protester.

The Gazipur Border (Delhi-UP border) was closed on Thursday due to the farmers' protest.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at various borders of the national capital for almost four weeks now as formal talks between the government and representatives of farmers' unions remained deadlocked with protesting peasants refusing to accept anything less than a repeal of the three newly enacted laws.

The Supreme Court on Thursday acknowledged the right of farmers to non-violent protests and mooted the idea of putting on hold the contentious farm laws to enable negotiations with agitating farmers which was opposed by the Centre saying agriculturists would then not come forward for the talks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmers protest Farm Laws Singhu border
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp