STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India’s democratic ethos under threat: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

One, the India that is pluralist, inclusive and celebrates diversity of differences and believes that all Indians are equal, Shashi Tharoor said.

Published: 20th December 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor

Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Given the nature and track record of the country’s new political masters, the stability and foundation of India’s democratic ethos are under threat, opined Lok Sabha MP and celebrated author Shashi Tharoor here on Saturday.

Delivering the Brajamohan Mohanty memorial lecture organised by All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC), Odisha on virtual mode, Tharoor said the present government animated by its chauvinistic and distorted militarised version of what they call Hindutva appears to be determined to promote nationalism in order to redefine the understanding of India.

“Three big trends have emerged that affect the future of India. First, to establish a sheer myth of common Hindu identity to the Indian nationhood, secondly, to entrench its conception of majoritarian nationalism signalling soft bigotry against minorities and thirdly, to secure the Hindutva nationalism through the effective centralisation of authoritarian top-down unitary rule by weakening of institutions and federalism and its practices,” the senior Congress leader said.

Talking on ‘Future of Indian Democracy’, Tharoor said many are in the throes of a fundamental contestation between two ideas of India.

One, the India that is pluralist, inclusive and celebrates diversity of differences and believes that all Indians are equal, he said.

Then, Tharoor said, there is the challenge to this idea presented by those who believe in a distorted and alienating idea of India, where some Indians, belonging to a particular religion and speaking a particular language, come first and adhere to the political doctrine of Hindutva and others come last.

“We should speak of common future rather than a divided past and look forward to a new India that must celebrate pluralism and ideas vindicated by history that are unique to our country,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor Democracy
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'Summer of 36': India records lowest Test score
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Why India' to 'Why Not India': PM Modi on change his reforms have brought
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to 36 that made it to the hall of infamy. Sat
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp