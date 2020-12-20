STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Man flees after marrying 2 women in 5 days in Madhya Pradesh

As per the complaint, the family spent Rs 10 lakh on the marriage and household items given to the bride.

Published: 20th December 2020 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

indian wedding, marriage, marriage ceremony, wedding

Representational Image

By PTI

KHANDWA: A 26-year-old software engineer allegedly married two women in five days in Madhya Pradesh and then fled, police said on Sunday.

Based on a cheating complaint filed by a woman's family here on Saturday, the police are conducting a probe into the matter, Khandwa's Kotwali police station inspector B L Mandloi said.

The accused, resident of Musakhedi area in Indore, allegedly married a woman in Khandwa on December 2 and another woman at Mhow in Indore on December 7, the official said quoting the complaint.

According to the complaint, one of the Khandwa victim's relative who had gone to a wedding dinner in Mhow tehsil of Indore sent photographs to her family through mobile phone on December 7 of the accused's second marriage in five days, the police officer said.

Subsequently, the Khandwa woman's family lodged a police complaint here, seeking registration of an FIR against the accused.

As per the complaint, the family spent Rs 10 lakh on the marriage and household items given to the bride.

The complaint also stated that the accused, after marrying the woman here, took her to his place in Indore.

After a few days, he told her that he had to go to Bhopal for some unavoidable work, but, he went to Mhow to marry another woman, the official said.

On December 2, the accused had come for the wedding here with his parents, brothers, sister and other relatives, he said.

When the Khandwa victim's family spoke to the woman with whom the accused tied the knot in Indore, she told them that her marriage was arranged and not a forced one, as per the complaint.

After December 7, the accused did not return home and switched off his mobile phone, Mandloi said.

Search was underway for the absconding accused, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
crime against women marriage
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp