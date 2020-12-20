STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Multi-crore fraud: Court rejects bail plea of Goodwin Jewellers owners

The jewellery firm had shut its outlets in Thane, Palghar, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra a couple of days before Diwali last year

Published: 20th December 2020 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purposes

By PTI

THANE: A court here in Maharashtra has rejected the bail application of two owners of Goodwin Jewellers, arrested in connection with a multi-crore cheating case involving thousands of investors.

District and Sessions Judge (special cases) R V Tamhanekar in his order on Saturday said the accused, A M Sudheerkumar and A M Sunilkumar, both brothers and owners of the fraud-hit jewellery chain originally hailing from Kerala, did not deserve bail at this stage.

Hence, their application was being rejected, he said.

The duo surrendered to a Thane court on December 14 2019.

They were subsequently arrested by the city police's Economic Offences Wing which is probing the cheating case.

The jewellery firm had shut its outlets in Thane, Palghar, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra a couple of days before Diwali last year, leaving hundreds of people, who invested in its gold and fixed deposit schemes, in the lurch.

The two accused were booked under various IPC sections, including 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 34 (common intention) and also provisions of the Maharashtra Protection of Interests of Depositors in Financial Establishments (MPID) Act and the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act.

The judge in his order said, "After perusal of the say filed by investigating officer, it is clear that totally 11 crimes have been registered against the accused under the MPID Act and the defrauded amount is Rs 1,76,96,83,413.

" The accused are also booked under provisions of the IPC and the amount of cheating is Rs 13,61,78,787, he said.

So, when such kind of huge amount is involved, unless the interest of all investors is secured, the accused persons cannot be released on bail, the judge said.

Earlier, additional Public Prosecutor Vivek Kadu said the amount and investors whom the duo cheated was very large.

Hence, they should not be released on bail, he told the court.

It is alleged that the accused persons accepted crores of rupees in cash and by way of cheques from various investors and transferred the amount in 14 accounts of different banks in the name of Goodwin Jewellers.

The accused allegedly failed to return the amount or gold of investors and thereby, cheated them, according to the prosecution.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goodwin Jewellers
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'Summer of 36': India records lowest Test score
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Why India' to 'Why Not India': PM Modi on change his reforms have brought
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to 36 that made it to the hall of infamy. Sat
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp