STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Our agitation not affiliated to any political party, farmers group writes to PM, Tomar

It comes a day after the prime minister accused the opposition parties of misleading farmers over the three farm laws.

Published: 20th December 2020 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 01:13 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers gather at Tikri border during their sit-in protest against the Centre's farm reform laws in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 19 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee on Saturday wrote letters addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar where it asserted the ongoing farmers' protests are not affiliated to any political party.

In separate letters in Hindi to Modi and Tomar, the AIKSCC said that the government is wrong in assuming that the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws is being engineered by opposition parties.

It comes a day after the prime minister accused the opposition parties of misleading farmers over the three farm laws.

"The truth is that the farmers' agitation has forced political parties to change their views and your (PM's) claim that political parties fuelled it (protest) is wrong," AIKSCC, which is one of around 40 unions protesting at several Delhi border points for the 23 last days, said in its letter to the prime minister.

Addressing farmers of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, Modi had defended the new farm laws, saying they were in the works for decades and those who are opposing them now for gaining lost political ground were once votaries of the same reforms.

ALSO READ | Protesting farmers' steadfast amid Delhi cold wave, to reveal their future roadmap next week

The opposition parties were against the new laws as they were upset that he would get the credit, Modi said, adding that he did not seek any credit but nobody should mislead farmers.

In the letter, the AIKSCC said, "Any demand of any protesting farmer union and group is not affiliated to an political party."

In the open letter to the agriculture minister, the farmer union alleged discrepancies in the three farm laws.

The AIKSCC alleged that the minister was diverting the main issues of farmers from discussion.

In an open letter addressing farmers, Tomar had Thursday accused the Congress and other opposition parties of spreading falsehood about the new farm laws.

He had also appealed to the agitating farmers not to fall prey to these "white lies" and said the Centre was ready to address all their concerns.

The minister, in an eight-page open letter to farmers, had said the Modi-government was committed to their welfare and stressed that the new legislations were aimed at benefitting small and marginal farmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee Farm Laws farmers protests PM Modi Narendra Singh Tomar
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'Summer of 36': India records lowest Test score
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Why India' to 'Why Not India': PM Modi on change his reforms have brought
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to 36 that made it to the hall of infamy. Sat
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp