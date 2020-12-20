STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

RSS ideologue Madhav Govind Vaidya cremated; Mohan Bhagwat, Nitin Gadkari pay tributes

Madhav Govind Vaidya, the first spokesperson of the RSS, died at a private hospital on Saturday after a brief illness.

Published: 20th December 2020 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

RSS ideologue Madhav Govind Vaidya

RSS ideologue Madhav Govind Vaidya (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: The last rites of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Madhav Govind Vaidya were performed at a crematorium at Nagpur in Maharashtra on Sunday.

Vaidya, 97, the first spokesperson of the RSS, died at a private hospital here on Saturday after a brief illness.

His last rites were performed at Ambazari crematorium in the city on Sunday morning.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, RSS Nagpur Mahanagar Sanghchalak Rajesh Loya, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, former state energy minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, swayamsevaks and many other people attended the funeral.

A two-minute silence was observed to pay homage to the departed soul.

Before the cremation, Bhagwat visited Vaidya's residence here in the morning.

Talking to reporters after visiting Vaidya's home, Bhagwat said, "M G Vaidya had saved and lived the ideology of the Sangh. He was an encyclopedia of the RSS, and there is a void created by his death. We feel we have lost a guardian."

"We used to take advice from him. Now, there is a dilemma whom to approach for advice. He has given us an example on how to live life. His absence will be felt," the RSS chief said.

A meeting will be held at Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir at Reshimbagh here on December 31 to pay tributes to Vaidya.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari visited Vaidya's residence on Saturday night to pay tributes to him.

On Sunday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed grief over the death of Vaidya.

"My heartfelt condolences on the demise of Shri MG Vaidya Ji. Shri Vaidya made significant contribution to the Sangh over the years. A prolific writer, Shri Vaidya will always be remembered for his invaluable contribution towards nation building," he tweeted.

"May God give strength to his family in this hour of grief," the BJP leader said in another tweet.

Vaidya, the former chief editor of the city-based pro-RSS Marathi daily 'Tarun Bharat', became a member of the RSS in 1943 while at the Morris College in Nagpur.

He was the first RSS 'pracharpramukh' (spokesperson), a former editor of Tarun Bharat said.

Vaidya was also a former Akhil Bhartiya Bauudhik Pramukh of RSS, he added.

In January this year, Vaidya triggered a controversy with his demand of dividing Maharashtra into four parts, and came in for attack from various quarters over the demand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhav Govind Vaidya RSS Mohan Bhagwat Nitin Gadkari Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'Summer of 36': India records lowest Test score
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Why India' to 'Why Not India': PM Modi on change his reforms have brought
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to 36 that made it to the hall of infamy. Sat
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp