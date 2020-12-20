STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth in UP gets life term for raping teenage girl

The survivor was promised by the youth of getting married but it did not take place.

Published: 20th December 2020 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

LALITPUT:  A POCSO court here sentenced a youth to life imprisonment in connection with the rape of a minor girl four years ago, a government counsel said on Sunday.

Assistant District Government Advocate Lakhanlal Rajput said that on Saturday judge Nirbhay Prakash of the additional district and sessions court (POCSO) sentenced the youth to life term and also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000.

He added that a case was registered on May 9, 2017 at Kotwali police station here, in which it was stated by the complainant that the then 16-year-old girl was raped in September 2016, when she was returning from school.

She was then promised by the youth of getting married but it did not take place.

