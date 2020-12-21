STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ayodhya: Trees of ‘Treta Yug’ mentioned in Ramayan to adorn Ram temple complex

The trees namely Peepal, Bargad (Banyan), Deodars, Sita Ashok, Parijaat, Saal, Mango, Nagkesar, and Sandal find a special mention in the development plan of the temple complex.

Ayodhya, Ram Temple

A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Keshtra Trust is working on the blueprint to beautify the Ram temple premises by planting various species of plants and trees which existed in ‘Treta Yug’ as they find a mention in the Ramayana and Ramcharit Manas.

A separate committee headed by the temple trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj has been constituted to oversee the development of 65-acre land on Ram Janmabhoomi premises. This committee will work under the Ram Mandir construction committee headed by former bureaucrat Nripendra Mishra.

The trees namely Peepal, Bargad (Banyan), Deodars, Sita Ashok, Parijaat, Saal, Mango, Nagkesar, and Sandal find a special mention in the development plan of the temple complex across 67.77 acres of area, say temple trust sources. Notably, of 67.77 acre land of Ram Janmabhoomi complex, 2.77-acre would be devoted to sanctum sanctorum where the main structure of the temple will stand.

The trust sources said that the plantation plan would be executed in consultation with the state forest department. Trees would be an integral part of the comprehensive environment-friendly development plan of Ram Janmabhoomi campus,” said the temple trust sources. However, the existing trees on the campus would be retained and included in the master plan for the development of temple premises.

Moreover, a Nakshatra Vatika (constellation garden) would be another attraction on the temple premises. In the proposed garden, each plant would represent a particular ‘Rashi’ (zodiac sign), said the trust source, adding that the Nakshatra Vatika would be developed in accordance to geometrical combinations prescribed in the Vedic astrology.

As per the Ram temple trust, Navagraha, Panchvati and Hari Shankari Vatikas (gardens) are also part of the master plan. Besides, a Ramkatha Kunj Park depicting various incidents related to the life and times of Lord Ram and his clan is also proposed at Janmabhoomi complex.

