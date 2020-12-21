STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhopal Gas Tragedy survivors to bang thalis during PM’s 'Mann ki Baat' to support agitating farmers

Four organizations working with the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy survivors demonstrated in Bhopal on Monday in support of the ongoing agitation of the farmers.

Published: 21st December 2020 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

farmers protests

Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Survivors of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy will join the agitating farmers in banging thalis (plates) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat speech on December 27.  

Four organizations working with the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy survivors demonstrated in Bhopal on Monday in support of the ongoing agitation of the farmers. The organizations called for the immediate scrapping of the recently passed farm laws. They alleged that the new laws were designed solely to help corporations maximize their profits.

“We extend our support to the farmers fighting against the Modi government’s collusion with corporations, especially those run by Ambani and Adani,” said Rashida Bee, President of the Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationery Karmchari Sangh.

Drawing parallels with the situation with Bhopal Gas Tragedy survivors and the agitating farmers, Nawab Khan, President of the Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Purush Sangharsh Morcha, said, "The black laws imposed on the farmers will affect every ordinary Indian, just as the lingering issues of the 1984 disaster are connected to the health and lives of people all over the country. We appeal to peoples’ organizations all over the country to lend their active support to the ongoing farmers’ movement.”

“The Prime Minister’s deliberate inattention towards the suffering of the agitating farmers is quite akin to his stance towards the survivors of Bhopal,” said Rachna Dhingra of the Bhopal Group for Information & Action.

“The Bhopal survivors will join the farmers in banging thalis at the next Mann ki Baat on December 27,” she said.

Nausheen Khan of Children Against Dow Carbide said, “Together as a country, we need to create a national noise to make the PM pay attention to the most urgent issues of the day. Let’s start the big noise at 11am on December 27.“

