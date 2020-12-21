STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Can COVID-19 vaccines fight new virus strain found in UK? Here's what experts say

Most experts and scientists point out that viruses change all the time as part of their evolutionary process and these changes take place in order to help them survive

Published: 21st December 2020 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Just as the world seemed to be approaching the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new mutation in SARS CoV 2 detected in the UK has brought more gloom to virus ravaged countries.

The fresh discovery has also given rise to concerns whether the vaccines under development to control the outbreak — some of which have even been rolled out in several countries under emergency use authorisation — will be effective against the strain, which is said to be about 70% more infective than other, more prevalent variants of the virus.

ALSO READ: Explainer: Are new COVID-19 strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know

Most experts and scientists point out that viruses change all the time as part of their evolutionary process and these changes take place in order to help them survive. By way of natural selection, most changes die out while a select few help it to propagate.

“The capacity to transmit more efficiently also means that the pathogen’s virulence could go down as viruses would not want to exhaust their hosts in order to survive and thrive,” pointed out K Srinath Reddy, a senior member of India’s National Task Force on Covid-19.

This however also means that as more people get infected, a higher number of people will end up in hospitals and a greater number of lives will be lost.

“Therefore we have to be cautious and vigilant,” he emphasised adding that there is still no clarity on what implications the development may have for vaccines — even though vaccines have been tested for efficacy on a wide range of existing variants.

Other experts said that developing a vaccine against a specific virus is akin to working against a moving target so they are designed keeping in mind the possible mutations that may occur in a pathogen.

ALSO READ: New coronavirus strain in UK does not appear to be deadlier: Vivek Murthy

“There is so far no evidence that it would affect current vaccines,” said virologist Shahid Jameel adding that the discovery is a reminder to be more vigilant and do proper surveillance after vaccines are rolled out.

“There could be vaccine escape mutant viruses in future. How those mutations will alter virus spread transmission and virulence remains to be seen,” he said.

Senior biologist Seyed Hasnain stressed the need to modify the approach for virus development — for example, also looking to target the epitope of the virus rather than just spike protein that binds itself to the host cell, especially as a possibly dangerous mutation has been recorded in the virus.

He also said that it needs to be probed thoroughly whether the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech in the UK under temporary licence had any role to play in the mutation that has set off alarm bells ringing globally.

“Sometimes pathogens evolve to escape vaccines and therapeutics developed against them. If this is indeed the case, then it is really a dangerous scenario,” he said.

However, scientific evidence suggests that the mutation that has caused massive worries in the UK now was first detected in the third week of September.

It is also possible that the variant has been detected in the UK first due to its most robust virus surveillance system but may be circulating in other parts of the globe already.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine UK COVID-19 virus strain COVID-19 virus mutation
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp