Centre ready to talk, but farmers adamant: Union minister Ramdas Athawale

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said the Central government is not adamant on farm laws and is ready to again hold talks with farmers and consider changes suggested by them.

He told reporters in Bengaluru that several rounds of talks were held with representatives of farmers protesting in New Delhi, but they are stuck on one point – that the government withdraw the laws.

Making it clear that the Centre would not withdraw the laws, he said that if the government does so, it will have to do the same with other laws passed by Parliament whenever there is a protest, and that will put democracy and the Constitution into jeopardy. "The protest is taking a political turn," he said.

When the government is ready to ensure that APMC yards and the MSP system are not disturbed, and is ready to consider their suggestions, it is not right for farmers to continue with the agitation, he said. He appealed to farmers to call off their protest.

Claiming that PM Narendra Modi would not bring in laws against the interest of farmers, he said it is only farmers from Punjab, Haryana and some border areas of Uttar Pradesh who are taking part in the protest. Welcoming Karnataka’s move to form the Maratha Development Corporation, Athawale said CM BS Yediyurappa’s work was appreciated as he takes people from all communities into confidence.