'Cows in UP starving to death', Priyanka Gandhi writes to CM Yogi

In the letter, she has also suggested to the Yogi government to take a cue from the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh government over cow protection and rearing.

Published: 21st December 2020 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday wrote a two-page letter to UP CM Yogi Adityanath expressing concerns over the condition of the cows in the state with specific reference to Lalitpur district in the Bundelkhand region.

In the letter, a copy of which was posted by her on Twitter, Priyanka claimed that the scene depicting the bodies of ‘Gaumata’ (cows) from Saujna in Lalitpur is heart wrenching and disturbing.

Raising the issue of the death of cows in cow shelters of Uttar Pradesh, the AICC General Secretary claimed that such pictures had cropped up earlier also showing the condition of cows in UP cow shelters. She has written that despite the models to resolve the issue exist, the announcements about cow protection should also follow the action.

She has written that though she does not know the conditions in which the cows have died it seems that they have been starving for days and have gradually met their end.

"Even before this, such pictures have been found from different parts of the state," she added.

The Congress leader has hit out at the Chief Minister saying that at the time of coming to power, Yogi Aditynath had talked about protecting "govansh” (cows) and building cowsheds, but the reality is that the government's efforts have "completely failed" in this direction.

Priyanka questioned as to who should be held responsible for the painful death of these innocent animals.

Priyanka Gandhi has claimed that though Gaushalas (cowsheds) were opened but there has been no sensitiveness to cow-offspring, not just fodder and water.

Several officers and gaushala operators are indulging in corruption. Every day in the state, many cows are dying due to hunger and water."

In the letter, she has also suggested to the Yogi government to take a cue from the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh government over cow protection and rearing.

"Chhattisgarh has solved the matter very well by implementing the Godan Nyaya Yojana, " said Priyanka Vadra.
She said, "Perhaps the UP government can take inspiration from them and all of us can maintain our service towards the cow. We can save the cows from being forced to live and die in such horrific conditions and can also help our farmers realistically," Priyanka added.

